Govt Agrees for CBI Probe Into SSC Exam Leak, Shashi Tharoor Asks Students to Call Off Protest

I now urge the protesting students, whom I have supported all the way, to call off their agitation. It is time to acknowledge victory &move on. https://t.co/v9AN7rAFwS — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 5, 2018

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday tweeted an appeal to protesting students, urging them to withdraw their protest against the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) exam. Tharoor said he fully supported their demands but urged them to withdraw their protest since the government had agreed to institute a CBI probe into the alleged scam.“Spoke to @DrJitendraSingh in Parliament today. He has agreed to a CBI inquiry on all the issues raised by the students protesting the SSC-CGL Mains papers (leak, conduct of exams etc). I thank him for his willingness to listen to these legitimate demands w/an open mind. #sscscam,” Tharoor tweeted on Monday morning, on the first day of the Parliament session.Minutes later, he tweeted an appeal to the protesting students and said, “I now urge the protesting students, whom I have supported all the way, to call off their agitation. It is time to acknowledge victory &move on.”The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts examination for subordinate services, on Sunday, decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leaks in one of its tests held on February 21.This comes after several days of protests by thousands of SSC aspirants who have gathered outside the CGO Complex, where the SSC is headquartered, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Combined Graduate Level-Test Tier II examination held last year following allegations of irregularities and mass cheating.They also demanded a CBI inquiry into the allegations of the leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22. The students have been protesting outside the SSC office at CGO complex here since February 27, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak in the Combined Graduate-Level (CGL) exam.