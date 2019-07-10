Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt-aided Hostel Shut after Death of 13-year-old Boy in Maharashtra's Palghar

The parents of Ananta Vayad, a Class 7 student, alleged negligence on part of the hostel authorities following which the facility, located in Vikramgadh taluka, has been closed with immediate effect.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt-aided Hostel Shut after Death of 13-year-old Boy in Maharashtra's Palghar
Representative image.
Loading...

Palghar: A 13-year-old boy staying at a government-aided hostel in Palghar district of Maharashtra died after complaining of vomiting, an official said on Wednesday.

The parents of Ananta Vayad, a Class 7 student, alleged negligence on part of the hostel authorities following which the facility, located in Vikramgadh taluka, has been closed with immediate effect, said Vivek Pandit, head of the state government's committee on tribal welfare.

The boy complained of vomittings around 1 am on Sunday.

The hostel's superintendent, Naresh Dondhe, said he was informed about the boy's condition at around 2 am.

The boy was then rushed to a rural hospital where he died while undergoing treatment in the wee hours of Sunday, Dondhe said.

Doctors at the rural hospital said they were yet to receive the postmortem report.

The boy's parents alleged negligence by the hostel management following which Pandit carried out an inspection of the facility and ordered for its closure with immediate effect.

"The government-aided hostel is in a precarious condition and its management has not paid attention towards the care and welfare of its inmates," he said.

Pandit said he has asked the hostel management to immediately shift all its 75 inmates, including 30 girls, to a nearby residential school.

He said he would ask the tribal welfare department to take necessary action against the hostel management.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram