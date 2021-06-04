Govt Allocates Additional 1.2L Vials of Amphotericin-B to States, UTs, Central Institutions

The government allocated additional 1,21,000 vials of Amphotericin-B to various states, Union Territories (UTs) and central institutions on Friday, according to Union minister Sadananda Gowda. Amphotericin-B is used to treat mucormycosis, also known as black fungus infection.

“Additional 1,21,000 vials of #Amphotericin-B have been allocated to all the States/UTs and Central Institutions today," the Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers said in a tweet. Mucormycosis affects the sinuses, brain and lungs, and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with COVID and those who have recently recovered.

