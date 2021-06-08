Govt Allocates Rs 40,700 Cr for Waste Management in 2 Lakh Villages Under Swacch Bharat Mission

Over Rs 40,700 crore have been allocated to help over two lakh villages achieve solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) under the Swacch Bharat Mission (Grameen), the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Tuesday. While the Centre will spend around Rs 14,000 crore, states will spend over Rs 8,300 crore and the remaining funds will come from others sources, it said.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria had on Monday reviewed the progress of SWB(G). “The Ministry of Jal Shakti under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen (SBM-G) Phase 2 is poised to support over two lakh villages achieve solid and liquid waste management (SLWM) arrangements through an investment of over Rs 40,700 crore in the present FY 2021-22," the ministry said.

The National Scheme Sanctioning Committee (NSSC) of SBM-G under the chairmanship of the ministry secretary approved the Annual Implementation Plan (AIP) of states and union territories. “While the Centre’s share would be around Rs 14,000 crore, the states shall spend over Rs 8,300 crore. Funds to the tune of Rs 12,730 crore will be made available through the Fifteenth Finance Commission and over Rs 4,100 through convergence with MGNREGS," the ministry said.

Further, over Rs 1,500 crore will be invested by the states through other sources like business model, CSR and other schemes. SBM(G) Phase 2 aims to achieve comprehensive cleanliness, also called Open Defecation Free (ODF) Plus status, in villages by focusing on ODF sustainability and ensuring SLWM arrangements there.

Implementation of SBM-G Phase 2 in 2021-2022 will see the construction of over 50 lakh Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs), one lakh community toilets, Plastic Waste Management Units in over 2,400 blocks of the country, ‘Gobardhan’ projects in 386 districts, faecal sludge management arrangements in over 250 districts apart from the targeted support for over two lakh villages in the implementation of SLWM interventions. Approving the state plans, the ministry secretary highlighted the need to ensure that no one is left behind and that every household has access to a toilet. He emphasised the adoption of the twin-pit toilet technology for the construction of IHHLs as it is relatively safer, low cost and easier to operate and maintain.

The secretary also stressed the need for low-cost technologies for solid and liquid waste management as it would help decentralised operation and maintenance.

