New Delhi: The Indian government on Thursday allowed former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan on November 9.

The permission comes hours after the former cricketer wrote a third letter to the central government, seeking clearance to attend the event.

In his letter, the Congress leader said that if he receives no response to the latest letter--the third one written by him--he will go to the shrine across the border like "any other pilgrim".

In this latest letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the cricketer-turned-politician also expressed his anguish over "not receiving any response to his communication".

Sidhu has been invited by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab.

