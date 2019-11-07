Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Navjot Singh Sidhu Gets Political Clearance to Attend Kartarpur Corridor Opening Ceremony in Pakistan

The permission comes hours after the former cricketer wrote a third letter to the central government, seeking clearance to attend the event.

News18.com

Updated:November 7, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Navjot Singh Sidhu Gets Political Clearance to Attend Kartarpur Corridor Opening Ceremony in Pakistan
File photo of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

New Delhi: The Indian government on Thursday allowed former Punjab Minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan on November 9.

The permission comes hours after the former cricketer wrote a third letter to the central government, seeking clearance to attend the event.

In his letter, the Congress leader said that if he receives no response to the latest letter--the third one written by him--he will go to the shrine across the border like "any other pilgrim".

In this latest letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the cricketer-turned-politician also expressed his anguish over "not receiving any response to his communication".

Sidhu has been invited by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the opening ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram