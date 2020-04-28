Take the pledge to vote

Govt Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation for Port Employees in Case of Death Due to Covid-19

The compensation has been announced for any death due to COVID-19 till September 30, 2019 and the situation will be reviewed after that.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 4:29 PM IST
Govt Announces Rs 50 Lakh Compensation for Port Employees in Case of Death Due to Covid-19
For representation: A container terminal at Mundra Port in Gujarat. (Representative photo/Reuters)

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for dependent members of port employees in case of loss of life due to COVID-19 while discharging duties.

The compensation has been announced for any death due to COVID-19 till September 30, 2019 and the situation will be reviewed after that.

Declaring the compensation for the port employees/workers in case of loss of life due to COVID, the Ministry of Shipping in a statement said: "All port employees including contractual labourers employed directly by the port and other contractual employees are covered" under it.

The statement said the ministry has decided that all the major ports may grant compensation /ex-gratia in the event of loss of life due to COVID-19 to the dependent members/legal heirs of the port employees.

"Port Chairman is the competent authority for the settling claims/ disbursement of the compensation/ex-gratia and verifying authority for the cause of death from COVID-19," the statement said.

This compensation is applicable only for the pandemic and will be in force up to September 30, 2020, subject to review thereafter.

India has 12 major ports -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambaranar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

