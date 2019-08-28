Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Govt Appoints 2 OSDs, 1 Private Secretary to Union Ministers Pradhan, RK Singh and Gadkari

The order said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. led by PM Modi, has appointed Jitendra Asati, a 2009-batch IES officer, as OSD to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.

PTI

August 28, 2019, 10:30 PM IST
Govt Appoints 2 OSDs, 1 Private Secretary to Union Ministers Pradhan, RK Singh and Gadkari
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
New Delhi: The government has appointed two officers on special duty and one private secretary to Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, R K Singh and Nitin Gadkari, according to official orders on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has appointed Jitendra Asati, a 2009-batch IES officer, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Pradhan for a period up to October 20, 2021, the order said.

Nishant Kumar Tiwary, a 2005-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has been appointed as OSD to Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh, it said.

Sanket S Bhondve, a 2007-batch lAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre, will be the Private Secretary to Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari, it said.

