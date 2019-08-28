Govt Appoints 2 OSDs, 1 Private Secretary to Union Ministers Pradhan, RK Singh and Gadkari
The order said that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. led by PM Modi, has appointed Jitendra Asati, a 2009-batch IES officer, as OSD to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.
File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
New Delhi: The government has appointed two officers on special duty and one private secretary to Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, R K Singh and Nitin Gadkari, according to official orders on Wednesday.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has appointed Jitendra Asati, a 2009-batch IES officer, as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Pradhan for a period up to October 20, 2021, the order said.
Nishant Kumar Tiwary, a 2005-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, has been appointed as OSD to Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh, it said.
Sanket S Bhondve, a 2007-batch lAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre, will be the Private Secretary to Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari, it said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ben Stokes More Popular Than Taylor Swift During Headingley Heroics
- Exclusive: PUBG Mobile 90fps, 120fps Refresh Rate Options Spotted on Beta Update
- Renault Triber MPV Launched in India at Rs 4.95 Lakh
- Artist Couple from India and Pakistan Shows How Similar the Two Countries Really are
- Google Pixel 4 With Sprint Logo Leaks in Hands-on Images