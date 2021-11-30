Govt Appoints Committee to Revisit Criteria for EWS Quota; Ex-Finance Secy Ajay Pandey to Head Panel

The Centre has formed a three-member committee to review the criteria for reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment announced on Tuesday. The government had informed the Supreme Court last week that it has taken a considered decision to revisit the criteria.

The committee members are former finance secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, member secretary of Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) V K Malhotra and principal economic advisor to the government Sanjay Sanyal. The committee has been asked to complete its work within three weeks.

Former Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey will head the committee, which has been requested to complete the task within three weeks. The committee will have to review the criteria for determining the EWS category while keeping in mind the Supreme Court observations dated October 21, 2021, the statement added.

The announcement to appoint a committee and revisit the EWS reservation criteria has come after the Supreme Court intervention. The SC is hearing petitions challenging the government notice issued in July which provides for 10 percent EWS quota in NEET admissions.

