1-MIN READ

Govt Appoints Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani as Full-time Member of NITI Aayog

PTI

Last Updated: November 16, 2022, 13:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Virmani served as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India. (Image: ANI)

Arvind Virmani served as the chief economic adviser in the finance ministry (2007-2009)

Former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani has been appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog, according to an official notification.

Arvind Virmani served as the chief economic adviser in the finance ministry (2007-2009).

“The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Shri Arvind Virmani, Founder, Chairman, Foundation for Economic Growth & Welfare as Full-Time Member, NITI Aayog with immediate effect and until further orders, on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog," the Cabinet Secretariat’s notification said.

He served as a member of the Technical Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monetary Policy from February 2013 to August 2016.

He was till end-2012, Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC, representing India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

first published:November 16, 2022, 13:08 IST
last updated:November 16, 2022, 13:08 IST