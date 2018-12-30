LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Govt Appoints Four New Information Commissioners in CIC

President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared the appointment of Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Suresh Chandra as information commissioners in the CIC.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2018, 9:13 PM IST
Govt Appoints Four New Information Commissioners in CIC
File photo of the CIC building, New Delhi.
New Delhi: The Centre has appointed four new Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission, a government order said on Sunday. The RTI body currently has three Information Commissioners as against the strength of 11, including the Chief Information Commissioner.

President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared the appointment of Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Suresh Chandra as information commissioners in the CIC, the government order accessed by PTI said.​


