Govt Appoints Four New Information Commissioners in CIC
President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared the appointment of Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Suresh Chandra as information commissioners in the CIC.
File photo of the CIC building, New Delhi.
New Delhi: The Centre has appointed four new Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission, a government order said on Sunday. The RTI body currently has three Information Commissioners as against the strength of 11, including the Chief Information Commissioner.
President Ram Nath Kovind has cleared the appointment of Yashwardhan Kumar Sinha, Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta and Suresh Chandra as information commissioners in the CIC, the government order accessed by PTI said.
