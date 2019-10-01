Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Appoints Mallikarjuna Rao as MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank

Ch SS Mallikarjuna Rao, 57, currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Allahabad Bank, has been appointed to the new post up to September 18, 2021.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Appoints Mallikarjuna Rao as MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank
File photo of Punjab National Bank.

New Delhi: Ch SS Mallikarjuna Rao was on Tuesday appointed the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Punjab National Bank, an official order said.

Rao, 57, currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Allahabad Bank, has been appointed to the new post up to September 18, 2021.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for posting of Ch SS Mallikarjuna Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in Allahabad Bank as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer in Punjab National Bank, with effect from the date of assumption of office, till 18.09.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the order said.

The government in August merged United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank (PSB).

In a separate appointment, the ACC approved the appointment of Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, a 1985-batch Indian postal service officer to the post of Secretary, Department of Posts, in place of Ananta Narayan Nanda upon his superannuation on October 31.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram