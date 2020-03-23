Govt Approves 12 Private Laboraties to Conduct Coronavirus Testing. Here's The List

New Delhi: The government on Monday approved a list of 12 private laboratories across five states and a Union Territory to test for the novel coronavirus. The list issued by the central government gives the names and adresses of these laboratories. Of the 12 approved labs, five are in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Tamil Nadu, and one each in Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The following private labs, which have 15,000 collection sectors across the country, can now conduct the COVID-19 test:

Delhi: Lal Path Labs, Block E, Section 18, Rohini

Gujarat: Unipath Speciality Laboratory Ltd, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

Haryana: (a) Stranded Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram; (b) SRL Limited, GP 26, Sector 18, Gurugram

Karnataka: Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru

Maharashtra: (a) Thryrocare Technologies Ltd, D 37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai; (b) Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt Ltd, Sunshine Bld., Andheri (W), Mumbai; (c) Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Unit No 409-416, 4th Floor, Commerical Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai; (d) Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai; (e) SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Area, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai

Tamil Nadu: (a) Dept of Clinical Virology, GMC, Vellore; (b) Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Chennai

