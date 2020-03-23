Govt Approves 12 Private Laboraties to Conduct Coronavirus Testing. Here's The List
Of the 12 approved labs, five are in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Tamil Nadu, and one each in Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka.
Commuters wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the new virus walk at a metro station in Mumbai on March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
New Delhi: The government on Monday approved a list of 12 private laboratories across five states and a Union Territory to test for the novel coronavirus. The list issued by the central government gives the names and adresses of these laboratories. Of the 12 approved labs, five are in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Tamil Nadu, and one each in Delhi, Gujarat and Karnataka.
The following private labs, which have 15,000 collection sectors across the country, can now conduct the COVID-19 test:
Delhi: Lal Path Labs, Block E, Section 18, Rohini
Gujarat: Unipath Speciality Laboratory Ltd, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad
Haryana: (a) Stranded Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram; (b) SRL Limited, GP 26, Sector 18, Gurugram
Karnataka: Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru
Maharashtra: (a) Thryrocare Technologies Ltd, D 37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai; (b) Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt Ltd, Sunshine Bld., Andheri (W), Mumbai; (c) Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Unit No 409-416, 4th Floor, Commerical Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai; (d) Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai; (e) SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Area, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai
Tamil Nadu: (a) Dept of Clinical Virology, GMC, Vellore; (b) Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Chennai
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vijay Deverakonda Playing Chess with Brother Anand is Social Distancing Done Right, See Pics
- #StayHome: Still Doing Online Shopping? Cardboard Could Bring Coronavirus Right Into Your Home
- Tamil Actor-director Visu Passes Away at 74 Due to Old Age Ailments
- Scientist Who Developed Vaccine for US's Rubella Epidemic of 1964 is Now Working on COVID-19
- Anand Mahindra Offers to Provide Ventilators, Opens up Resorts for Coronavirus Care Facility