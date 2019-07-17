Take the pledge to vote

Govt Approves 7 Amendments to Insolvency Law, Increases Resolution Timeframe

The amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are aimed at filling a critical gap in the corporate insolvency resolution framework

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi with his cabinet i (PTI)
New Delhi: In a significant move, the government Wednesday cleared seven amendments to the insolvency law.

The amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are aimed at filling a critical gap in the corporate insolvency resolution framework while at the same maximising value from the resolution process. The Cabinet has approved the changes to the Code.

The amendments would "enable the government to ensure maximisation of value of a corporate debtor as a going concern while simultaneously adhering to strict timelines," an official release said.

