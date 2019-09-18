Govt Approves 78-day Wages as Productivity Bonus to 11 Lakh Railway Employees

New Delhi:The Cabinet on Wednesday approved 78-day wages as productivity bonus to railway employees, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

This is for the sixth consecutive year that productivity linked bonus is being given to railway employees.

It would benefit 11 lakh employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore, Javadekar said.

