LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Approves 7th Pay Commission Recommendations for Teachers of Technical Institutions

The move will benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government-funded institutes.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2019, 11:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Approves 7th Pay Commission Recommendations for Teachers of Technical Institutions
Image for representation. (File photo: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development on Tuesday approved a proposal to extend the seventh pay commission recommendations to academic staff of government and aided technical institutions with granting of Rs 1,241 crore for the purpose.

"This will directly benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government-funded institutes. Besides, about 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges or institutions within the purview of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will also benefit from the approval," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

"The central government will also reimburse 50 per cent of total additional expenditure to be incurred by these institutes for the payment of arrears on account of 7th Central Pay Commission implementation," he added.

The minister said that the move will help technical institutions on attracting and retaining faculty of high academic standards.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram