English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Approves 7th Pay Commission Recommendations for Technical Institutions Teachers
The move is expected to benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government funded institutes and 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development Tuesday approved a proposal to extend the seventh pay commission recommendations to academic staff of government and aided technical institutions with granting of Rs 1,241 crore for the purpose.
"This will directly benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government funded institutes. Besides, about 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges or institutions within the purview of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will also benefit from the approval," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.
"The central government will also reimburse 50 per cent of total additional expenditure to be incurred by these institutes for the payment of arrears on account of 7th Central Pay Commission implementation," he added.
The minister said that the move will help technical institutions on attracting and retaining faculty of high academic standards
"This will directly benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government funded institutes. Besides, about 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges or institutions within the purview of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will also benefit from the approval," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.
"The central government will also reimburse 50 per cent of total additional expenditure to be incurred by these institutes for the payment of arrears on account of 7th Central Pay Commission implementation," he added.
The minister said that the move will help technical institutions on attracting and retaining faculty of high academic standards
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
- School Kids May Now Have Artificial Intelligence as a Subject, How Ready Are We?
- Yelp Tried to Remove Bugs On App, Artificial Intelligence Deleted Everything
- India vs Australia: ‘No Doubt He Should Be in the Team’ – Kohli Backs Dhoni
- A German Court Throws out Qualcomm's Latest Patent Case Against Apple
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results