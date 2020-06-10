Govt Approves Lifting Ban on Export of Anti-malarial Drug Hydroxychloroquine, Says Minister

Union Minister DV Sadanand Gowda on Wednesday said the Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved the lifting of ban on the export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine API as well as its formulations.

"Manufacturers except SEZ/EOU Units have to supply 20% production in the domestic market. DGFT has been asked to issue a formal notification in this regard," he said on Twitter.

Department of Pharmaceuticals has approved the lifting of ban on Export of Hydroxychloroquine API as well as formulations. Manufacturers except SEZ/EOU Units have to supply 20% production in the domestic market. DGFT has been asked to issue formal notification in this regard. — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) June 10, 2020

India had banned export of hydroxychloroquine on March 25, with some exceptions, amid views in some quarters that the drug could be used to fight COVID-19. On April 4, it completely banned the exports without any exception.

India accounts for 70 per cent of the global production of hydroxychloroquine, which is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

Despite the challenges, Indian companies have managed to export the medicine to 97 countries during the pandemic, the health ministry said.

Brazil, Germany and a number of South Asian and African nations are reported to have been among those to ask India for major supplies of the medicine as they deal with the contagion.

India exported hydroxychloroquine API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) worth $1.22 billion in April-January 2019-20. During the same period, exports of formulations made from hydroxycholoroquine was at $5.50 billion.