Govt Approves Lowering of NEET-PG Cut-offs by 6 Percentile for 2019-20

The Health Ministry, in consultation with the Board of Governors in the Medical Council of India (MCI), has decided to reduce the qualifying marks for NEET-PG for 2019-20 by six percentile.Now, general category candidates with minimum mark of 44 percentile, persons with disabilities category with minimum of 39 percentile and SC/ST and OBC category candidates with 34 percentile will become eligible for admission to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2019-20, an official statement said."All states/UTs were requested to make necessary arrangements for allowing students as per revised qualifying marks in any further rounds of counselling this year," the statement stated.