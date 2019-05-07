English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Approves Lowering of NEET-PG Cut-offs by 6 Percentile for 2019-20
The Health Ministry has decided to reduce the qualifying marks for NEET-PG for 2019-20. Now, general category candidates with minimum mark of 44 percentile will become eligible for admission to medical courses.
(Representative image)
New Delhi: The Health Ministry, in consultation with the Board of Governors in the Medical Council of India (MCI), has decided to reduce the qualifying marks for NEET-PG for 2019-20 by six percentile.
Now, general category candidates with minimum mark of 44 percentile, persons with disabilities category with minimum of 39 percentile and SC/ST and OBC category candidates with 34 percentile will become eligible for admission to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2019-20, an official statement said.
"All states/UTs were requested to make necessary arrangements for allowing students as per revised qualifying marks in any further rounds of counselling this year," the statement stated.
