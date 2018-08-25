GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Govt Approves Procurement of 111 Helicopters for Navy at Cost of Rs 21,000 Crores

The ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crore which included the acquisition of the helicopters.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2018, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Approves Procurement of 111 Helicopters for Navy at Cost of Rs 21,000 Crores
File photo of an Apache helicopter. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a major decision, the Defence Ministry on Saturday approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crores, officials said.

They said the ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crores which included the acquisition of the helicopters.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.

"The DAC approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crores," said a senior official.

The official said the DAC also granted approval to a few other procurement proposals amounting to approximately Rs 24,879 crores which included approval for acquisition of 150 indigenously designed and developed 155 mm advanced towed artillery gun systems for the Army at an approximate cost of Rs 3,364 crores.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...