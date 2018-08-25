English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govt Approves Procurement of 111 Helicopters for Navy at Cost of Rs 21,000 Crores
The ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crore which included the acquisition of the helicopters.
File photo of an Apache helicopter. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: In a major decision, the Defence Ministry on Saturday approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crores, officials said.
They said the ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crores which included the acquisition of the helicopters.
The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.
"The DAC approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crores," said a senior official.
The official said the DAC also granted approval to a few other procurement proposals amounting to approximately Rs 24,879 crores which included approval for acquisition of 150 indigenously designed and developed 155 mm advanced towed artillery gun systems for the Army at an approximate cost of Rs 3,364 crores.
Also Watch
They said the ministry cleared procurement proposals worth nearly Rs 46,000 crores which included the acquisition of the helicopters.
The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement.
"The DAC approved procurement of 111 utility helicopters for the Indian Navy at a cost of over Rs 21,000 crores," said a senior official.
The official said the DAC also granted approval to a few other procurement proposals amounting to approximately Rs 24,879 crores which included approval for acquisition of 150 indigenously designed and developed 155 mm advanced towed artillery gun systems for the Army at an approximate cost of Rs 3,364 crores.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- LFW: Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani Turn Showstoppers for Amit Aggarwal, See Pics
- I’m Single and Not Looking for Love Right Now: Sidharth Malhotra Denies Dating Rumours
- Bugatti Divo Hypercar Worth Rs 40 Crore Unveiled, All 40 Units Already Sold [Video]
- Genius Movie Review: Even Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cannot Save this Film From its Utter Stupidity
- Finally, An Asiad Medal For Rohan Bopanna
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...