Govt Approves Rs 4,800 Crore for 4.5 Lakh J&K, Ladakh Employees Under 7th Pay Commission

New Delhi: An amount of Rs 4,800 crore has been approved for 4.5 lakh employees of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir for certain allowances under the 7th Pay Commission, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the Centre has been fully committed to the overall development of the erstwhile state which includes giving certain 7th Pay Commission allowances like Children Education Allowance, Hostel Allowance, Transport Allowance, LTC, Fixed Medical Allowance to the employees. These employees were not getting these allowances earlier.

The Centre has now approved an estimated cost of Rs 4,800 crore, for all such employees, who are now working in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, since October 31, the day these two UTs came into existence.

Reddy also stated that after the creation of the two UTs, a total of Rs 14,559.25 crore as the balance share of 14th Finance Commission grants, share of taxes that were being given to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been apportioned among the two new UTs.

Of this, Rs 2,977.31 crore has already been released to Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 1,275.99 crore has already been released to Ladakh till date.

On account of Article 35A and other constitutional ambiguities, the people of these regions were denied full rights enshrined in the Constitution and other benefits of various central laws that were being enjoyed by other citizens in the country.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.