Govt Approves Signing of Pact between India and Brazil for Cooperation in Geology & Mineral Resources
The pact will provide an institutional mechanism between both the nations for cooperation in field of geology and mineral resources.
File photo of the Brazil flag. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday gave its approval for signing of a pact between India and Brazil for cooperation in the field of geology and mineral resources.
The Cabinet under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has given its approval for the Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Mines of the Republic of India and Geological Survey of Brazil - CPRM, Ministry of Mines and Energy of the Federative Republic of Brazil on 'cooperation in field of geology and mineral resources'," the Mines Ministry said in a statement.
The pact will provide an institutional mechanism between both the nations for cooperation in field of geology and mineral resources, the statement said.
