Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Asks All Deputy Secretaries, Above Level Officers to Join Offices

With respect to offices of the state and union territories, the Home Ministry said district administrations and treasury (including field offices of the accountant general) will function with restricted staff.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Asks All Deputy Secretaries, Above Level Officers to Join Offices
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters)

All deputy secretaries and above level officers were on Wednesday asked to join offices by the central government, nearly three weeks after they began working from home due to the lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, according to an official communique.

All joint secretaries and above level officers had joined respective central government departments from Monday.

"Remaining officers and staff to attend up to 33 per cent as per requirement," according to the guidelines for the lockdown issued by the Home Ministry.

All the ministries and departments, and offices under their control are to function with 100 per cent attendance of Deputy Secretary and levels above that, it said.

Besides, defence, central armed police forces, health and family welfare, disaster management and early warning agencies, National Informatics Centre, Food Corporation of India, NCC, Nehru yuva kendras and customs to function without any restrictions, the guidelines said.

With respect to offices of the state and union territories, the Home Ministry said district administrations and treasury (including field offices of the accountant general) will function with restricted staff.

"However, delivery of public services shall be ensured, and necessary staff will be deployed for such states," it said.

All other departments of state and UT governments will work with restricted staff, it added.

"Group A and B officers may attend as required. Group C and levels below that may attend up to 33 per cent of strength, as per requirement to ensure social distancing," the guidelines issued by the ministry said.

Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons and municipal services will function without any restrictions, it said.

"Resident Commissioner of states/UTs, in New Delhi, (will remain open) only to the extent of coordinating Covid-19 related activities and internal kitchen operations," the ministry said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,394,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,013,998

    +16,138

  • Cured/Discharged

    491,421

     

  • Total DEATHS

    127,590

    +990
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres