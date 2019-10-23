Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Asks Mother Dairy to Cut Tomato Rates by Rs 2-3/Kg

Presently, the dairy major is selling three varieties of tomato at Rs 30/kg, Rs 40/kg and Rs 55/kg through its 400 retail outlets named Safal.

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt Asks Mother Dairy to Cut Tomato Rates by Rs 2-3/Kg
A vendor loads tomatoes in a bag for a customer at a wholesale vegetable market. (File photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: To provide relief to people of the national capital from high tomato prices, the Centre has asked state-run Mother Dairy to reduce the vegetable's rates by Rs 2-3 per kg from Thursday.

Presently, the dairy major is selling three varieties of tomato at Rs 30/kg, Rs 40/kg and Rs 55/kg through its 400 retail outlets named Safal.

Mother Dairy, Kendriya Bhandar and cooperative NCCF were also asked to sell tur dal at Rs 80-85 per kg through their retail outlets.

These decisions were taken after the review of the prices of key commodities at a high-level meeting, chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash K Srivastava.

"Two-three decisions were taken in the meeting with respect to tomato and pulses," a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said.

In case of tomato, Mother Dairy was directed to reduce the rates of all three varieties by Rs 2-3 per kg from October 24, the official said.

The official further said the Centre has decided to boost the supply of hybrid variety of tomato in Delhi in the next few days. Hybrids have a longer shelf life and are of better quality.

It was informed in the meeting that transportation of tomatoes from Andhra Pradesh was not feasible. Tomato prices have shot up to Rs 60-80 per kg in the national capital and some other parts of the country due to rains in key growing state of Maharashtra.

In case of pulses, the official said cooperative Nafed has been asked to provide milled-tur dal at Rs 82 per kg to the Delhi government.

Besides, tur dal will be sold at Rs 80-85 per kg at 'no-profit no-loss' basis through Safal, Kendriya Bhandar and NCCF outlets in the national capital region, the official said.

These agencies will sell the buffer stock of pulses created by the government. Tur dal rates in the national capital have crossed Rs 100 per kg, though the government data shows Rs 97/kg on Wednesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram