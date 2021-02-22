Govt Asks States, UTs to Step up Vaccination Process so People Above 50 Can Get Shots Starting March 1

As India’s tally of the coronavirus disease went past the 11 million mark on Monday, the central government said it is gearing up for the inoculation of people aged over 50 years from March 1.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to step up the pace of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination process for healthcare workers so that the same can then be started for those above fifty years of age.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday wrote to chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories, asking them to instruct workers involved in the vaccination drive to increase the number of days designated for inoculation to four days per week as soon as possible.

He also asked hospitals to step up their vaccination efforts so that inoculation process can be started from March 1 for the elderly those with comorbidities.

Meanwhile, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surpassed 1.10 crore on Monday with 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases have increased to1,10,05,850, while the death toll increased to1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,99,410 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of97.22 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42per cent.

Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to1,50,055whichcomprises1.36 per cent of the total case load, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.