Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Govt Avoids Direct Reply on Bharat Ratna for VD Savarkar

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha that no formal recommendation for giving Bharat Ratna is necessary.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 9:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Govt Avoids Direct Reply on Bharat Ratna for VD Savarkar
File photo of Savarkar.

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday avoided a direct reply on whether it has taken steps to confer Bharat Ratna on Sangh Parivar idealogue Veer Savarkar but said recommendations for the country's highest civilian award are received regularly from various quarters.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha that no formal recommendation for giving Bharat Ratna is necessary.

"Recommendations for award of Bharat Ratna is received regularly from various quarters. However, no formal recommendation for conferment of Bharat Ratna is necessary. The decisions regarding Bharat Ratna are taken from time to time," he said in a written reply.

He was replying to a question of BJP member from Maharashtra Gopal Chinayya Shetty on whether the government has taken steps to confer Bharat Ratna on the "great revolutionary, historian, social reformer, thinker and litterateur of India Veer Savarkar, who was one of the leading personalities of Indian freedom struggle nd a prominent nationalist leader".

The BJP in its manifesto for the recently concluded assembly elections in Maharashtra had promised to confer Bharat Ratna on Savarkar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram