Govt Aware of Shortcomings in Data Quality, Says Rao Inderjit Singh
Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State for Programme Implementation the government withdrew the National Statistical Office's consumer expenditure survey conducted in 2017-18.
File photo of Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh.
New Delhi: Amid concerns over the credibility of statistical data, the government on Wednesday said it is aware of the shortcomings in data collection.
During the Question Hour, Congress member Shashi Tharoor said the country is facing statistical crisis.
He said the government withdrew the National Statistical Office's consumer expenditure survey conducted in 2017-18.
He was referring to the government's move to scrap the NSO consumer expenditure survey over data quality.
The survey had showed that consumer spending was falling for the first time in over four decades.
"The government is aware of the shortcomings in data collection," Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State for Programme Implementation told the House.
He said the government welcomed suggestions in this regard.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wholesome Dad Having a Meltdown After 'Losing' Daughter's Pet Hamster is Too Pure
- 31-Year-Old Man Creates Dating App Where He's The Only Guy Allowed
- Varun Dhawan's Stunt on Coolie No 1 Sets Goes Awry, Actor Escapes Unhurt
- Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Kajol Attend Shaukat Azmi's Prayer Meet
- Women in Asia and Africa are Most Affected By Climate Change, Finds Study