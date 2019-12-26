Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Govt Brought CAA to Divert Attention from 'Massive Failures' on Economic Front: Congress

AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil hit out at the top leadership of government and the BJP for allegedly speaking in different voices on the contentious NRC and said the cabinet was bound by collective responsibility.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
File photo of Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil (Image courtesy: ShaktisinhGohilOfficial/Facebook)
File photo of Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil (Image courtesy: ShaktisinhGohilOfficial/Facebook)

Hyderabad: The CAA was brought by the NDA government to 'divert' attention of the people from its 'massive' failures on the economic front and Congress was opposed to the measure as it was against the Constitution, AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil claimed here on Thursday.

He also hit out at the top leadership of government and the BJP for allegedly speaking in different voices on the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said the cabinet was boundby collective responsibility.

India was among the five best economies in the world during the UPA rule but it had slipped down now, Gohil told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised, before the Lok Sabha polls, creation of two crore jobs every year but unemployment has reached its highest levels in 45 years and the farmers were in distress, he alleged.

"Government brought CAA to divert the anger of the country and the attention ofthe countrymen, the gimmick of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the NRC have been started...," he charged.

Congress was opposed to the CAA because the law was against the spirit of the Constitution, he maintained. Like the solar eclipse, which occurred on Thursday, Modi "has thrown an eclipse" on democracy and the Constitution, he said.

On NRC, he said it would pose problems to the poor people as they would be required to produce documents such as birth certificate.

When pointed to clarifications by Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that there were no discussions on NRC, he said Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had spoken earlier that it would be impemented across the country.

Gohil claimed that even after Modis speech in Delhi, BJP working president J P Nadda said that NRC was on their agenda and it would be implemented and asked who should be believed.

On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwats comments that some self-seeking people were dividing Hindus and Muslims and that all 130 crore people in India were Hindus, he said it was contrary to the Constitution under which "India is not a religious country."

"If anyone has destroyed this country, it is the ideology of BJP and RSS which divides in the name of religion, the country is being damaged because of that, he alleged.

Replying to a question on the Congress stance on National Population Register (NPR), he said none would have any problem if the government had a clean hand.

But, on the floor of parliament, BJP minister has said NPR is a one step ahead (of) NRC. Whom should we believe? The reply in parliament or the statement of a political person outside the House? he asked.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
