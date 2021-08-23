Govt Building New Selfie Point in Heart of Prayagraj

The local administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj is developing a new selfie point where people could capture their light moments on camera. The selfie point is being built by the Prayagraj Development Authority in the Civil Lines area which is also known as the heart of Prayagraj. The project, I Love You Prayagraj, is being developed under the Smart City Mission. The residents of Prayagraj will soon have a new centre of attraction to spend time with their families.

Fourteen-year-old Aditya said that he is very happy that a selfie point is being built, adding that he will come with his family on Sundays to click pictures at the spot.

Prayagraj already has some selfie points where people throng with their loved ones to spend time and take snaps. The Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Setu, popularly known as Naini bridge, on the Yamuna river has also become a hotspot for youngsters. The pathway is built with modern technology and is the first six-lane bridge of the country.

Meanwhile, Prayagraj is also undertaking a mega vaccination drive against COVID-19. People at the Railway Hospital in the city were seen following social distancing norms while waiting for their turn to get jabbed. The locals, through their conduct, are also raising awareness about the importance of following coronavirus guidelines.

While people in large numbers are flocking the vaccination centres, the official figures indicate that pregnant women are still shying away from getting inoculated.

Uttar Pradesh recently became the first state in India to administer 6 crore vaccine doses. According to data on mygov.in, the most populous state in the country has administered 6.34 crore doses till August 22. This includes 5.33 crore people who have been partially vaccinated and over 1 crore fully vaccinated adults.

The state reported 19 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday with only 373 active infections.

