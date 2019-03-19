English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Calls Emergency Meet as Cash-strapped Jet Airways Grounds More Flights
The minister's direction came in the wake of the airliner drastically reducing its operations due to liquidity crunch.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Mumbai: Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday directed his ministry's secretary to hold an emergency meeting on debt-ridden Jet Airways massively cancelling flights after grounding of a large part of its fleet.
The minister's direction came in the wake of the airliner drastically reducing its operations due to liquidity crunch.
"Directed Secretary, @MOCA GOI to hold an emergency meeting on grounding of flights by Jet Airways, advance bookings, cancellations, refunds and safety issues, if any," Prabhu said in a tweet.
"Asked him (civil aviation secretary) to get a report on Jet compliance issues immediately from DGCA," he added.
Earlier Monday, Jet Airways engineers' body wrote to aviation regulator DGCA, seeking its intervention in the recovery of their salary dues, saying non-payment was affecting their psychological condition which, in turn, was a "risk" to the airline's flight operations.
