Govt Calls for Doctors to Volunteer in Public Health Sector Amid Covid-19 Crisis; Register at niti.gov.in

Any doctor, fit and willing to work in the public health facilities and the training hospitals in the near future, can apply for the same by registering themselves at niti.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 8, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
Govt Calls for Doctors to Volunteer in Public Health Sector Amid Covid-19 Crisis; Register at niti.gov.in
Representative image

The Government of India has issued a notice requesting for the willing participation of doctors in the field of public healthcare. As more and more cases get reported in the country, the pressure on the medical infrastructure will also increase. Anticipating such predicament the central government has urged doctors to volunteer for the coronavirus response.

The notification has been released on the official site of NITI Aayog and it talks of the possibility that any “overwhelming burden” could prove to be too much for the “available doctors in the public health system” to handle.

Speaking on the “exceptional” efforts being taken by all the state governments and the government at the centre, the notice said that healthcare services in every part of the nation were being bettered and improved at a fast pace. Also, ‘train hospitals’ were being set up to deal with COVID-19 patients.

Any doctor, fit and willing to work in the public health facilities and the training hospitals in the near future, can apply for the same by registering themselves here.

The notification has specified that the applicant can be a “retired government, Armed Forces Medical Services, public sector undertaking or a private doctor”.

The number of coronavirus positive cases have risen to 5,149 in India, with 25 new deaths reported in the last 12 hours.

