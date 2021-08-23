Centre Calls All-Party Meet to Discuss Afghanistan Crisis, India's Stance on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed external affairs minister S Jaishankar to hold a meeting with political parties across the country with regards to developments in neighbouring Afghanistan and India’s stand on the issue.

Jaishankar tweeted that the government intends to hold a meeting with all the floor leaders of different political parties, and that parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi will be coordinating with them.

Joshi, meanwhile, tweeted the time and venue of the meeting that will be held on Thursday, August 26, at the main committee room of the PHA in Delhi. He said Jaishankar will be addressing all the floor leaders, and that email invites were being sent.

Floor Leaders of Political Parties would be briefed by EAM @DrSJaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan, on 26th August, 11am in Main Committee Room, PHA, New Delhi. Invites are being sent through email. All concerned are requested to attend. https://t.co/iBX9NRd0qq— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 23, 2021

In the recent past, just before the beginning of the monsoon session, the central government took a proactive stand to update political parties about developments across the border and India’s stand with regard to China. Defence minister Rajnath Singh had also held a meeting with former defence ministers, including AK Antony and Sharad Pawar.

During the monsoon session of parliament, the prime minister also chaired a meeting on Covid-19 with other leaders of political parties and told them where India’s vaccination drive stood and how the country planned to combat a possible third wave.

