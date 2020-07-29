Govt Can't be in Every House to Enforce Coronavirus Rules: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said it is the individual responsibility to fight the Covid-19 pandemic as the government cannot be there in every house or street to enforce rules.

"Government cannot be there in every house or street to enforce rules. It is the individual responsibility of each one of us to jointly fight this pandemic," said the Chief Minister.

In an interaction with MLAs on Covid situation, he assured them that the state will put every resource in its command to fight this pandemic and save people's lives.

"Whether it is a natural disaster or a pandemic, my primary objective is to save every human life and I appeal to my family of four and half crore to follow all the guidelines of Government," he added.

He appealed to all the lawmakers to take personal care of themselves and also provide inspiring leadership in their respective constituencies.

The Chief Minister praised the Covid warriors, who in spite of getting infected themselves and their families, and losing their lives have put up a valiant front against the pandemic.

"I can proudly say that my Odia brothers and sisters as Covid warriors are not just doing work for salary but working for a mission to save every Odia possible," he added.

He said the state government is bearing all expenses starting from travel to quarantine and to testing to treatment.

"When in many states hospitals are charging lakhs of rupees for treatment, our government is providing everything free of cost. Whatever best treatment is available in any part of the world, Odisha will implement the same and make it accessible to our people free of cost," said the Chief Minister.