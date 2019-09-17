Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Govt Carries Out First-ever Cadre Review for Lower Rungs of CRPF, 2.37 Lakh Personnel to Benefit

The Union home ministry has okayed the review and sanction of fresh posts to the CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country.

PTI

September 17, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
Govt Carries Out First-ever Cadre Review for Lower Rungs of CRPF, 2.37 Lakh Personnel to Benefit
Representative image.
New Delhi: A first-ever cadre review by the government will "benefit" 2.37 lakh jawans and sub-officers of the country's largest paramilitary force CRPF, an order issued on Tuesday said.

The Union home ministry has okayed the review and sanction of fresh posts to the CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country, with its thrust being anti-Naxal operations and counter terrorist offensives in the Kashmir Valley.

"The maiden cadre review for general duty personnel of the force will bring cheers to about 2.37-lakh personnel of Group B and C, from constable to inspector ranks, who were facing stagnation," the Central Reserve Police Force said in a statement.

This restructuring exercise would mean faster career growth for these personnel, it added.

The CRPF was raised in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police under the British. It was re-named as CRPF in 1949. The force has over 3 lakh personnel in its various ranks.

