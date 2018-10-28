GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Govt Changes Stand, Says NRIs Can File RTI Applications

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions corrected its stand after an activist wrote to it, pointing out that the transparency act allows every Indian to seek information.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2018, 11:39 PM IST
Govt Changes Stand, Says NRIs Can File RTI Applications
Union minister Jitendra Singh had earlier said NRIs were not eligible to file applications under the RTI Act.
New Delhi: Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can file RTI applications to seek governance-related information, the government has said, correcting its earlier stand.

In response to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh had on August 8, 2018 said NRIs were not eligible to file applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The ministry corrected its stand after an activist, Commodore (retired) Lokesh Batra, wrote to it pointing out that the transparency act allows every Indian to seek information.

The ministry in its previous response had said, "Only citizens of India have the right to seek information under the provisions of the Right to Information Act, 2005. Non-Resident Indians are not eligible to file RTI applications."

The corrected response has been uploaded on the Lok Sabha website.
