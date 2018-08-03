English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govt Clears Justice KM Joseph’s Elevation to Supreme Court, Ends Standoff With Judiciary
The government has also given its nod to appoint Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran to the Supreme Court. The number of judges in the top court would now go up to 25.
File photo of KM Joseph. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The government has cleared the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium to elevate Justice KM Joseph, who heads the Uttarakhand High Court, to the top court, ending a long standoff with the judiciary.
The government has also given its nod to appoint Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran to the SC.
Justice Joseph's name was recommended for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on January 10.
On April 30, the government had returned the recommendation for reconsideration on the ground that he lacked seniority.
The executive had also pointed out that several high courts remain unrepresented and Justice Joseph's elevation would be against the principle of regional representation.
His parent high court is the Kerala HC.
Justice Joseph had struck down the imposition of President's rule in Uttarakhand in 2016 after the dismissal of a Congress government led by Harish Rawat.
The collegium on May 16 in-principle reiterated the decision to recommend Justice Joseph's name.
Sources said their warrants of appointment are likely to be issued by Monday.
The number of judges in the top court after the appointments would go up to 25. There would still be six vacancies.
Also Watch
The government has also given its nod to appoint Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran to the SC.
Justice Joseph's name was recommended for appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court by the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on January 10.
On April 30, the government had returned the recommendation for reconsideration on the ground that he lacked seniority.
The executive had also pointed out that several high courts remain unrepresented and Justice Joseph's elevation would be against the principle of regional representation.
His parent high court is the Kerala HC.
Justice Joseph had struck down the imposition of President's rule in Uttarakhand in 2016 after the dismissal of a Congress government led by Harish Rawat.
The collegium on May 16 in-principle reiterated the decision to recommend Justice Joseph's name.
Sources said their warrants of appointment are likely to be issued by Monday.
The number of judges in the top court after the appointments would go up to 25. There would still be six vacancies.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Trinamool Leaders Stopped at Airport in Assam, Release Video of Police Excesses
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Saina Nehwal Outplayed by Carolina Marin in Quarters of World Championships
- 'She is Stable': Sonali Bendre's Husband Goldie Behl Gives Update on Her Health
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lets Loose on Being Body-shamed and Post-Pregnancy Weight Gain
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...