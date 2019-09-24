Govt Committed to Go the Extra Mile to Ensure People Feel Safe, Says Rajnath Singh

Chennai: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the government is committed to go the extra mile to ensure that people feel safe in the country, citing threat from non state and state-sponsored terrorism.

The country is facing significant challenges from 'non-state' as well as 'state-sponsored' terrorism, Singh said, citing the Mumbai terror attack.

"The government is committed to go to the extra mile to ensure that the people of this nation feel safe and contribute their best towards nation-building.

The security at land is strongly linked to security at sea," Singh said at an award ceremony in Chennai to present gallantry and meritorious service medals to Indian Coast Guard personnel.

He said the Mumbai terror attack took place through the sea route, but the government is strongly resolved not to let such incidents to happen in the country.

Singh presented 61 medals to the Indian Coast Guard officers and other personnel in the ceremony.

He announced that the government has taken steps to enhance the President Tatrakshak Medals & Tatrakshak Medals.

The Defence ministry has given its approval for a scroll signed by the President for the PTM & TM awardees, and it has now been submitted to the Prime Minister's office, he said.

Lauding the force, Singh cited the role of the Indian Coast Guard in protecting the maritime boundaries of the country, besides undertaking flood relief and rescue missions and nabbing drug traffickers.

"Apart from saving one precious life every second day at sea, the Indian Coast Guard was actively involved in saving over 4,000 precious lives during the recent flood disaster relief operation 'Sahayata' in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala," he said.

The Indian Coast Guard has emerged as a maritime force to reckon with over the years and it is responding to a multitude of challenges with professionalism and pride, he stated.

It is playing a pivotal role in building synergy and cohesion of efforts among all the stakeholders responsible for ensuring the safety and security in the country's maritime zones, he added.

