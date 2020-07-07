INDIA

Govt Committee Recommends Moving LG Polymers Plant Hit by Gas Leak in Vizag That Killed 12

FILE PHOTO: Police stand at the gate of the LG Polymers Plant following a gas leak at the plant in Visakhapatnam, India, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/R Narendra/File photo

The probe found that the plant operated by LG Polymers, a unit of South Korea's biggest petrochemical maker, LG Chem Ltd, was negligent and warning systems were not working, the committee said.

  • Reuters Chennai
  • Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
An Indian government-appointed committee investigating a deadly gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India that killed 12 people in May has recommended shifting the chemical factory away from human habitation, it said in a report released on Tuesday.

Toxic styrene gas leaked from the chemical plant near the city of Visakhapatnam in the early hours of May 7, choking many people who were sleeping and killing 12.

