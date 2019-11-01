Take the pledge to vote

Govt Concerned over WhatsApp's Non-disclosure of Hacking Incident in Past Meetings

The government is also questioning the timing of the disclosure of the hacking incident, particularly against the backdrop of the Centre seeking three months' time from the Supreme Court to come up with rules to curb misuse of social media in the country.

Updated:November 1, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The government has expressed concern over WhatsApp not disclosing Pegasus hacking incident during its multiple rounds of discussions with the Centre since June, according to sources.

A senior government functionary, who did not wish to be named, questioned whether this was a rearguard action by WhatsApp to prevent the government from bringing measures on traceability and accountability.

The government is also questioning the timing of the disclosure of the hacking incident, particularly against the backdrop of the Centre seeking three months' time from the Supreme Court to come up with rules to curb misuse of social media in the country.

Sources said that the government would insist on traceability of the source of malicious messages and not content.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million.

In the past too, WhatsApp has drawn flak from the Indian government on the platform being misused for spreading misinformation that led to incidents of mob lynching.

The government has categorically told WhatsApp that it wants the platform to bring in a mechanism to enable tracing of the originator of messages, a demand that WhatsApp has resisted citing privacy issues. The government is also working on tightening rules of social media companies in India that will increase the accountability of such platforms.

On Thursday, WhatsApp had said Indian journalists and human rights activists were among those globally spied upon by unnamed entities using an Israeli spyware Pegasus, leading to a furore over breach of citizens' privacy.

Following the disclosure by WhatsApp, the Indian government had asked the messaging platform to explain the matter and list out the measures that have been taken by it to safeguard the privacy of millions of Indians. According to sources, the company has been asked to submit its response by November 4.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
