'Govt Conspiracy': Oppn Parties Flay KCR's Comments on Weeks-long Transport Strike in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Congress, CPI and other opposition parties on Friday flayed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's comments that the ongoing strike by TSRTC employees

was illegal and reaffirmed their support to the stir.

"This is a strike being done voluntarily by the employees. Their request is that the CM fulfil the promise he made at the Karimnagar meeting (during separate Telangana agitation) that TSRTC workers would be recognised as government employees," union leader Aswathama Reddy told reporters.

Claiming that a transport employee came under pressure and died of a heart attack over Rao's comments, he said such deaths are 'government murders'. Congress Legislature Party leader M Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that there is a conspiracy to make the corporation unavailable to people.

Aswathama Reddy and other leaders met state BJP president K Laxman and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

Taking exception to Rao's comments that a new law made by the Centre allows states to permit private players to run buses, Kishan Reddy said the Centre never made any law to suspend or remove workers from jobs.

The CPI said its state assistant secretary K Sambasiva Rao would launch an indefinite fast from Saturday in support of the strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees and other demands, including safeguarding RTC.

He told reporters here that he would go ahead with the fast even if the government denied permission for it and he was arrested or admitted to a hospital by the authorities.

On Thursday, Rao ruled out the merger of the corporation with the government as demanded and indicated that more buses would be taken on hire. He had hit out at leaders of TSRTC employees unions, alleging that they have thrown the corporation into dire straits with their "irresponsible attitude" by placing more demands, though given a 67% hike in salaries.

Rao had also the strike was illegal and that Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) has already been in force.

With the TSRTC already incurring heavy losses (Rs 1,200 crore per annum), the demands cannot be fulfilled and the corporation cannot continue the way it existed prior to strike, he had said.

The stir entered the 21st day on Friday, with demonstrations, sit-ins and other forms of protest at various places, even as RTC said efforts were being made to improve services by making alternative arrangements and that 6,519 buses were operated till 5pm.

The striking employees, workers of opposition parties and others have been organising protests in support of their demands and against the government in the state since then.

Ruling out discussions with the agitating unions, the TRS government had said the employees stir is illegal as they caused immense inconvenience to public. The Telangana High Court had recently directed the TSRTC and employees to hold discussions and settle all their disputes before October 28.

Following the directive, the government decided to examine the demands other than the merger of the Corporation with the government. The other demands were being studied by a committee of TSRTC officials at present.

Meanwhile, police booked a case against Ashwathama Reddy for allegedly obstructing some of the staff from joining duty. The police, based on a complaint by K Raju, a driver working in the corporation, slapped case under sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 341 ( wrongful restraint) of IPC among others.

The complaint alleged that some workers have committed suicides and Ashwathama Reddy is the reason for them, a police officer said.

"Due to the indefinite strike, many workers are forced to commit suicide and Ashwathama Reddy is the reason for all these deaths. Ashwathama Reddy is not allowing the workers to attend their duties and causing problems to them and threatening them to continue the strike," the complaint said.

Reacting to the case, Reddy said these complaints would not deter the agitating employees from achieving their objectives through the stir.

Different employees and workers unions of TSRTC began the indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana on a call by the Joint Action Committee of the TSRTC, demanding merger of the corporation with the government and recruitment to various posts, among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

