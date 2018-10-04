English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Govt Cracks Down on Websites Promoting Rape Videos, Child Pornography
On receiving tip-offs from the cyber portal of National Crime Records Bureau, five separate FIRs have been lodged against these websites under various sections of the Information Technology Act.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The central government has cracked down on five adult video websites for showing rape and gang-rape videos and for promoting child pornography.
On receiving tip-offs from the cyber portal of National Crime Records Bureau, five separate FIRs have been lodged against these websites under various sections of the Information Technology Act.
The cases are being probed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.
The complainant, which in this case is the government, said in its FIR that the websites are promoting distasteful videos that are harmful to the society.
"The websites are promoting rape and gang rape videos and should be urgently shut down. Please do something fast or else they will gain prominence," read the FIRs.
On receiving tip-offs from the cyber portal of National Crime Records Bureau, five separate FIRs have been lodged against these websites under various sections of the Information Technology Act.
The cases are being probed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.
The complainant, which in this case is the government, said in its FIR that the websites are promoting distasteful videos that are harmful to the society.
"The websites are promoting rape and gang rape videos and should be urgently shut down. Please do something fast or else they will gain prominence," read the FIRs.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Kerala Blasters Look to Continue Winning Run in Opening Home Game Against Mumbai
- Woman Who Almost Fell Off Mumbai Local in Viral Video Gets Slammed With Charges
- Tanushree's Allegations Have Been Borne With Intent to Attract Publicity: Vivek Agnihotri
- Android 9 Pie And iOS 12 Are Both Struggling, But For Very Different Reasons
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...