Govt Cracks Down on Websites Promoting Rape Videos, Child Pornography

The central government has cracked down on five adult video websites for showing rape and gang-rape videos and for promoting child pornography.On receiving tip-offs from the cyber portal of National Crime Records Bureau, five separate FIRs have been lodged against these websites under various sections of the Information Technology Act.The cases are being probed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.The complainant, which in this case is the government, said in its FIR that the websites are promoting distasteful videos that are harmful to the society."The websites are promoting rape and gang rape videos and should be urgently shut down. Please do something fast or else they will gain prominence," read the FIRs.