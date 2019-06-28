Govt Cuts Interest Rate on Small Savings Schemes by 0.1 Percent
The move is aimed at matching the softening of interest rates in the banking sector since the RBI cut its benchmark policy rate thrice during the year.
A file photo of the ministry of finance, New Delhi.
New Delhi: The government Friday reduced interest rate on small savings schemes, including NSC and PPF, by 0.1 per cent for the July-September quarter.
The move is aimed at matching the softening of interest rates in the banking sector since the RBI cut its benchmark policy rate thrice during the year.
Barring interest on savings deposits, which has been retained at 4 per cent annually, rate on all other schemes has been slashed by 0.1 per cent.
"On the basis of the decision of the government, interest rates for small savings schemes are to be notified on a quarterly basis," the Finance Ministry said while notifying the rates for the second quarter of financial year 2019-20.
Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC) will fetch annual interest rate of 7.9 per cent from the existing rate of 8 per cent, while Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will yield 7.6 per cent with maturity of 113 months.
At present, interest rate on KVP is 7.7 per cent and maturity is 112 months. The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Account will fetch a lower return of 8.4 per cent from 8.5 per cent.
Term deposits of 1-3 years will fetch interest rate of 6.9 per cent, to be paid quarterly, while the five-year quarterly pegged at 7.7 per cent and for recurring 7.2 per cent from existing rate of 7.3 per cent.
Interest rate for the five-year Senior Citizens Savings Scheme will now fetch a lower rate of interest at 8.6 per cent from 8.7 per cent.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
- PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
- Jony Ive, The Design Legend Behind The iPhone And The iPad, is Leaving Apple
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s