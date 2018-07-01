Govt Declares Kozhikode & Malappuram Districts Nipah Virus Free

July 1 (PTI) Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, where 17 people died of Nipah in May, was on Sunday declared free of the virus by the Kerala government."A decision to declare both districts as Nipah virus free was taken by the government as no fresh cases have been reported after June 1," Health Minister K K Shylaja said. She was speaking at a function got up to felicitate members of the medical teams, support staff and volunteers who fought against the spread of the virus in the districts.Sajeesh, husband of Lini Puthuserry, the nurse of Perumbra taluk hospital who died after contracting the virus while treating patients, was among those presented with awards for their tireless service to contain the spread of the virus.Doctors and para medical teams were also honoured at the function. The function was held as part of National Doctors day, which was observed across the country on Sunday to recognise thecontributions of physicians to individual lives and communities.The Collectors of Kozhikode and Malapurram districts, U V Jose and Amit Kumar Meena and Manipal Virology Institute Director G Arunkumar were also honoured on the occasion.Dr A S Anoop Kumar of city based Baby Memorial Hospital was presented with a special award for his efforts to identify and prevent the virus outbreak.The government had on June 11 lifted the travel advisory it had issued in the wake of the virus and had said it was safe to travel to any part of the state.It had lifted the high alert in the districts and said the virus has been brought under control and its spread checked.Educational institutions, which were scheduled to open on June 1, were reopened on June 11.