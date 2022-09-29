CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#KoffeeWithKaran#CongressCrisis#IndvsSA#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Govt Defers Proposal to Make 6 Airbags Mandatory in Cars by One Year to October 2023, Says Union Min Nitin Gadkari
1-MIN READ

Govt Defers Proposal to Make 6 Airbags Mandatory in Cars by One Year to October 2023, Says Union Min Nitin Gadkari

PTI

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 14:51 IST

New Delhi, India

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: AFP/File)

Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: AFP/File)

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022

The government has deferred the implementation of the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger cars by one year to October 1, 2023, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The government had earlier planned to make six airbags mandatory in eight-seater vehicles for enhanced safety of occupants from October 1, 2022.

“Considering the global supply chain constraints being faced by the auto industry and its impact on the macroeconomic scenario, it has been decided to implement the proposal mandating a minimum of 6 Airbags in Passenger Cars (M-1 Category) w.e.f 01st October 2023,” Gadkari said in a tweet.

The minister further asserted that the safety of all passengers travelling in motor vehicles irrespective of their cost and variants is the foremost priority.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 29, 2022, 14:51 IST
last updated:September 29, 2022, 14:51 IST