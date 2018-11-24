Govt Did Not Get Mandate to Build Religious Structures: Top Hindu Seer Amid Ram Mandir Push

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raked up the Ram temple issue ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish and Sharda Dwarka Peeth, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, has alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh were trying to divert people’s attention from burning problems.Speaking to media in Varanasi at ‘Param Dharm Sansad’ on Friday, he said the government didn’t have the mandate to build religious structures.“The Dharm Sabha in Ayodhya is just an eyewash, the government is not responsible for construction of temple, church or mosque. Raising the temple issue is an attempt to divert people from their real problems. There was no mosque at the disputed site when I had visited Ayodhya, but what the BJP, the RSS and the VHP did was worst by demolishing the structure in an attempt to prove that it was a mosque,” he said.The Hindu seer also slammed the saffron outfits for allegedly damaging others religious sites associated with Lord Ram in Ayodhya.“They also damaged Ram Chabutara, Hanuman temple and other Hindu structures and now they speak about bringing an ordinance when the 67 acres of land had already been acquired in Ayodhya by the PV Narshimha Rao government,” said Sarawasti.Meanwhile, Ayodhya has turned into a virtual fortress as the Shiv Sena and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are all set to hold separate events to raise the pitch for temple constructionShiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will arrive in the temple town on Saturday for a two-day visit, which is being dubbed as a show of strength, as the Sena wants to take on the mantle of being champion of Hindutva from the BJP.The Shiv Sena workers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a big event even as section 144 has been imposed by the administration. A party worker said that Thackeray will be blessed by a thousand of seers, while earthen lamps will be floated in the river during 'Sarayu aarti'.Thousands of Shiv Sainiks across Maharashtra will simultaneously hold 'aarti' to along with the party chief. In Mumbai, Thackeray's wife, Rashmi, will lead an 'aarti' at the famous Siddhivinayak temple in the evening."It will be a spectacular show. There will be fireworks on the river bank. Residents of Ayodhya will feel like ‘Diwali’ again," a party worker said.The VHP will organise a "dharma sansad", a congregation of saints and supporters of the Ram temple, on Sunday to discuss the way forward for the construction of the Ram temple. The Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will also attend the mega rally to gather popular support for the construction of a Ram temple. ​