English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Govt Did Tardy Job in Assam NRC, Should Move Swiftly to Resolve Crisis: Rahul Gandhi
The government should move swiftly to resolve the crisis in Assam after reports that the names of many Indian citizens are missing in the draft National Register of Citizens, Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the BJP government's execution of the highly-sensitive National Register of Citizens has been tardy, leading to massive insecurity in Assam.
The government should move swiftly to resolve the crisis in Assam after reports that the names of many Indian citizens are missing in the draft National Register of Citizens, Gandhi said.
The Congress chief also asked Congress members to help maintain peace and help those, irrespective of their caste, religion or group, against whom "injustice" was done in the draft NRC.
In a Facebook post, Gandhi said the NRC was initiated by the UPA under Manmohan Singh to fulfil the commitment made in the Assam Accord of 1985.
"However, the manner in which this exercise has been undertaken by the BJP Governments at the Centre and in the State of Assam leaves much to be desired," he said.
"There are reports pouring in from all corners of Assam of Indian citizens finding their names missing in the draft NRC, creating massive insecurity in the state. Clearly, after spending close to Rs 1,200 crore, the execution of this critical and highly sensitive exercise has been tardy. The Government must move swiftly to resolve this crisis," he added.
Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the the NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.
The Congress has demanded that government convene an immediate all-party meeting to address the issue.
Also Watch
The government should move swiftly to resolve the crisis in Assam after reports that the names of many Indian citizens are missing in the draft National Register of Citizens, Gandhi said.
The Congress chief also asked Congress members to help maintain peace and help those, irrespective of their caste, religion or group, against whom "injustice" was done in the draft NRC.
In a Facebook post, Gandhi said the NRC was initiated by the UPA under Manmohan Singh to fulfil the commitment made in the Assam Accord of 1985.
"However, the manner in which this exercise has been undertaken by the BJP Governments at the Centre and in the State of Assam leaves much to be desired," he said.
"There are reports pouring in from all corners of Assam of Indian citizens finding their names missing in the draft NRC, creating massive insecurity in the state. Clearly, after spending close to Rs 1,200 crore, the execution of this critical and highly sensitive exercise has been tardy. The Government must move swiftly to resolve this crisis," he added.
Over 40 lakh people in Assam have been left out from the the NRC, which is being prepared to identify illegal migrants in the state.
The Congress has demanded that government convene an immediate all-party meeting to address the issue.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
- Stuart Broad Admits Hectic Schedule May Force Rotation of Fast Bowlers in India Series
- How a Woman's Face Appeared on Adverts and Posters Without Her Actually Signing Up For It
- Tesla Made a $1500 Surfboard, And it Sold Out in a Day
- I Took Action Against Force India to Save Jobs - Sergio Perez
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...