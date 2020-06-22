Chinese Watches, Cigarettes & Paints May Soon be off Shop Shelves as Govt Prepares List for Import Ban

The government is holding discussions to curb the import certain Chinese products, and the DPIIT has created a list of these cheap and low-quality goods the import of which will be barred in India.

CNBC-TV18 reported that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is working on a strategy to stop the import of these non-essential, cheap and low-quality goods from China.

The list has been shared with trade organisations such as CII and FICCI. It includes items such as paints and varnishes, printing ink, make-up, hair gels, video game consoles, sports goods, cigarettes, toughened glass, rear view mirrors and watches.

A meeting was held by the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday to discuss the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and the curb of imports from China was on the agenda.

It is yet to be ascertained how the curbs on import will be levied, and if other ministries will also draw similar lists.

Earlier, sources had said that the government has sought product-wise details of cheap imports, comparison with domestic prices and tax disadvantage, if any, from industry to curb low quality inbound shipments especially from China and boost domestic manufacturing.