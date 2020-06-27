Govt Doctor in Karnataka Dies after Contracting Coronavirus Infection

A 29-year-old doctor working at a primary health centre in Karnataka's Belagavi district died after contracting the novel coronavirus. The government doctor was admitted at a private hospital in Bengaluru where he died on Thursday noon.

According to a statement from Fortis Hospital, the doctor was brought to the hospital for conservative management of acute liver failure.

"The doctor was suffering from cirrhosis of liver with acute failure and was shifted in a terminally ill condition to our hospital on June 15, with worsening jaundice from JNMC, Belgaum (Belagavi)," said a statement from the hospital.

The doctor had underlying immuno-compromised condition requiring transplant and was constantly monitored. As the jaundice worsened, he was put on dialysis, but his incidental COVID-19 positivity was detrimental.

"It cannot be confirmed from where he acquired the virus as he had been shifted from various high-risk places before being admitted at Fortis Hospital in a critical condition," said the statement.

The doctor died at 12:55 pm on Thursday. However, the state medical bulletin is yet to reflect the death.

Authorities say they are compiling details of the case and filing a report. The involvement of multiple hospitals in two districts has also added to the delay.