INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Govt Does Not Release April Inflation Figures as Coronavirus Lockdown Prevents Data Collection

Representative image.

Representative image.

CPI data that could be collected telephonically shows increase in prices of certain important commodities like milk products, fruits and vegetables in April over March.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 8:03 PM IST
Share this:

The government did not release the April CPI inflation data on Tuesday as the nationwide lockdown prevented officials from collecting price data at various centres.

However, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that could be collected telephonically has been released, the National Statistical Office (NSO) said in a release.

Usually, price data is collected from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO on a weekly roaster.

The data collected telephonically did show increase in prices of certain important commodities like milk products, fruits and vegetables in April over March.

However, the press release said, "the General CPI and indices at State/UT level are not being released for the month of April, 2020."

In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nationwide lockdown by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19, the collection of data on prices for CPI through personal visits of price collectors was suspended with effect from March 19, 2020.

In April 2020, price data was largely collected by telephonic enquiry from the designated outlets.

This was supplemented by information collected during the personal purchase of field staff for the items being transacted from neighbourhood outlets keeping in view the travel advisories, the release said.

NSO said the price movements for the sub-groups 'meat and fish' and 'prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc' under 'Food & Beverages' Group as well as the 'Pan, Tobacco and Intoxicants' Group, 'Clothing and Footwear' Group were not compiled.

Meanwhile, the retail inflation for March has been revised marginally lower to 5.84 per cent compared to 5.91 per cent estimated earlier, it added.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading