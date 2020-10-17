Govt Effectively Responding to Flood Situation, Confident of Revival of State's Economy: Yediyurappa

Mysuru: The Karnataka government was effectively responding to the havoc caused by heavy rains and floods successively battering the state,with relief and rescue work on in affected areas and was confident of revival of the economy, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said here on Saturday. "Several districts of north Karnataka have been affected by floods and I assure the people there that the government is with them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to me last night and took stock of the situation. He has assured all necessary assistance from the centre," the Chief Minister said. Speaking at the inaugural of the 10 day long Dasara festivities in the palace city of Mysuru, Yediyurappa said he has reviewed the situation with Deputy Commissioners of flood hit districts and Revenue Minister R Ashoka was personally touring the regions.

Orders have been issued to provide compensation within a week to the next of kin of thosekilled and to those who had lost livestock and property, he said. Officials have been directed to ensure that there are no complaints over compensation,he said,adding that input subsidy of Rs 36.57 crore has been directly deposited to the bank accounts of 51,810 farmers, whose crops have been damaged.

In the wake of the flood situation emerging for the third time within a span of three months, the government on Friday said it has released Rs 85.5 crore for immediate relief and rescue equipment has been supplied to the affected districts. Yediyurappa cited a government report which said Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Ballari, Raichur, Bagalkote, Davangere, Koppal, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Udupi, Vijayapura and Belgaum districts are the worst hit due to rains between October 10-15, caused by the upper air depression over the Bay of Bengal.

He pointed out that natural calamities in August and September had resulted in an estimated loss of Rs 9,952 crore, as per data surveys and crops in about 10.7 lakh hectares had been damaged. Floods due to rains are still troubling the state, he said, adding that damage to basic infrastructure has been estimated at Rs 4,851 crore.

"All the necessary measures are being taken. Government has been successful in responding to the natural disaster on time. I seek the cooperation from everyone," he said, adding that despite all these hindrances, Karnataka was making all efforts to strengthen itself economically and was confident about its revival.

The Chief Minister, along with Dr C N Manjunath, the Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, inaugurated the Dasara festivities in Mysuru by showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru royals, atop Chamundi Hill. With the COVID-19 pandemic casting a shadow, the government had decided to organise the 410th Dasara festivities in a "simple" way, by and large restricting it to keep up with the traditions.

Noting that the state was observing Dasara or Navaratri festivities amid COVID and the people are in distress, the Chief Minister said he would pray to goddess Chamundeshwari to rescue humanity and the state from this pandemic. He urged the people to celebrate Dasara with all precautions and follow the SOPs issued by the government.

Remembering the service of all front line COVID warriors with gratitude, Yediyurappa also prayed for their well being..

.