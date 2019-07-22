Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Govt-empanelled Lawyers Boycott Calcutta HC Judge's Court as She ‘Heckles’ Them During Hearings

The lawyers said Justice Samapti Chattopadhyay keeps heckling government lawyers during hearing of various cases and therefore it is not possible to attend her court.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Govt-empanelled Lawyers Boycott Calcutta HC Judge's Court as She ‘Heckles’ Them During Hearings
Image for representation.
Loading...

Govtlawyers at the Calcutta High Court Monday told Justice Samapti Chattopadhyay that they will henceforth not attend her court

Kolkata: In a rare move, government-empanelled lawyers at the Calcutta High Court Monday told Justice Samapti Chattopadhyay that they will henceforth not attend her court.

Additional Government Pleader Bhaskar Baishya told Justice Chattopadhyay, soon after she entered the courtroom for holding hearing of cases, that government-empanelled lawyers have resolved not to attend her court.

"The way the judge is heckling government lawyers during hearing of various cases, it is not possible for us to attend her court," Baishya, also the chairman of Trinamool Congress Lawyers' Cell, told PTI outside the courtroom.

Justice Chattopadhyay had made some caustic comments against the West Bengal government last week over conducting of confidence votes in some civic bodies in the state.

Baishya said that the government-empanelled lawyers have written to Advocate General Kishore Dutta for forwarding the letter about their resolution not to attend Justice Chattopadhyay's court to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram